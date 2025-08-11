Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angelica Estrada, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometry technician, prepares prescription glasses for patients at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. The mission provided immediate vision improvements for dozens of residents each day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)