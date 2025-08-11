Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Elizabeth Moseley, 943rd Aerospace Medicine squadron optometrist, conducts a lens refraction test on Angel Cartes at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. Amistad 2025 allowed Airmen to refine rarely used skills with minimal equipment while improving access to care in rural Paraguayan communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)