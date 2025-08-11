Amistad 2025: U.S. Optometrists Provide Rare Vision Services in Paraguay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Angel Cartes reviews her prescription results during an eye exam at Unidad de Salud de la Familia Inmaculada Concepción in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 11, 2025. Without missions like Amistad 2025, many residents would have to travel more than an hour to access similar services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)