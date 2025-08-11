F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, greets the audience after his aerial demonstration of the U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. Crowd interactions provide an opportunity to foster community relations and build mutual respect with international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)