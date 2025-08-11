Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder [Image 17 of 17]

    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder

    RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, greets the audience after his aerial demonstration of the U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. Crowd interactions provide an opportunity to foster community relations and build mutual respect with international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 14:25
    Photo ID: 9250711
    VIRIN: 250711-F-VV695-3117
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 11.36 MB
    Location: RIONEGRO, CO
    USSOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    Viper Demo Team
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    FAIR25

