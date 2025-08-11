U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, greets the audience after his aerial demonstration of the U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. Crowd interactions provide an opportunity to foster community relations and build mutual respect with international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9250711
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-VV695-3117
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|11.36 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
This work, F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.