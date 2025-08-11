F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, poses for a photo with airfield crew during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. Personal interactions with the public help strengthen relationships between the U.S. Air Force and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)