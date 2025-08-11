U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, poses for a photo with airfield crew during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. Personal interactions with the public help strengthen relationships between the U.S. Air Force and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9250706
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-VV695-2006
|Resolution:
|5921x3939
|Size:
|11.31 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.