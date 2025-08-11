F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. The demonstration team is dedicated to showcasing the combat capabilities of the F-16 and the professionalism and technical excellence of the Airmen who keep it flying for audiences worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)