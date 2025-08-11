F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. The F-16 is a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat and demonstrates its versatility through dynamic aerial demonstrations at air shows worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9250703
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-VV695-2558
|Resolution:
|2848x1895
|Size:
|2.91 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
