F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken and Senior Airman Eli Sanchez, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chiefs, pose for photos with spectators during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. The team builds goodwill and strengthens international ties by engaging directly with spectators after every performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9250705
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-VV695-2109
|Resolution:
|5563x3974
|Size:
|10.62 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
