Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder [Image 15 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder

    RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. The Viper Demo Team’s participation in F-AIR 2025 underscores the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Colombian air forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing shared commitment to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 14:25
    Photo ID: 9250709
    VIRIN: 250711-F-VV695-2792
    Resolution: 4350x2894
    Size: 8.11 MB
    Location: RIONEGRO, CO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder
    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    Viper Demo Team
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    FAIR25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download