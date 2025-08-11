U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. The Viper Demo Team’s participation in F-AIR 2025 underscores the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Colombian air forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing shared commitment to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9250709
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-VV695-2792
|Resolution:
|4350x2894
|Size:
|8.11 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.