F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. The Viper Demo Team’s participation in F-AIR 2025 underscores the enduring partnership between the U.S. and Colombian air forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing shared commitment to regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)