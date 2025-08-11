From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, salutes Senior Airman Eli Sanchez and Staff Sgt. Grayson Reams, F-16 VDT crew chief and electrical and environmental specialist, after an aerial demonstration during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. The demonstration showcases the technical and professional excellence of the Air Force's maintenance force who ensure aircraft are safe and effective for their pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9250702
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-VV695-1876
|Resolution:
|3997x5596
|Size:
|10.01 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.