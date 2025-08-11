F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, salutes Senior Airman Eli Sanchez and Staff Sgt. Grayson Reams, F-16 VDT crew chief and electrical and environmental specialist, after an aerial demonstration during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. The demonstration showcases the technical and professional excellence of the Air Force's maintenance force who ensure aircraft are safe and effective for their pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)