F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. The demonstration team performs at more than 20 shows each year, traveling across the U.S. and abroad to demonstrate the F-16's combat capabilities and the professionalism and technical expertise of the U.S. Airmen who keep it flying for spectators worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)