U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. The demonstration team performs at more than 20 shows each year, traveling across the U.S. and abroad to demonstrate the F-16's combat capabilities and the professionalism and technical expertise of the U.S. Airmen who keep it flying for spectators worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9250708
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-VV695-2638
|Resolution:
|4540x3021
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.