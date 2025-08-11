F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. The joint participation in the event reflects the ongoing collaboration between the two air forces, fostering professional development and strengthening bilateral relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)