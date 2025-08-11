Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder [Image 16 of 17]

    F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder

    RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA

    07.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. DeAndra Baker, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team superintendent, greets the audience during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. The U.S. Air Force's participation in F-AIR 2025 demonstrates its ongoing commitment to strengthening international partnerships and enhancing regional security through collaborative engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 14:25
    Photo ID: 9250710
    VIRIN: 250711-F-VV695-3180
    Resolution: 5157x3431
    Size: 9.55 MB
    Location: RIONEGRO, CO
    This work, F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    Viper Demo Team
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    FAIR25

