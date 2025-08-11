F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. DeAndra Baker, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team superintendent, greets the audience during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. The U.S. Air Force's participation in F-AIR 2025 demonstrates its ongoing commitment to strengthening international partnerships and enhancing regional security through collaborative engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)