F-AIR 2025: Viper Demo brings the thunder

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. DeAndra Baker, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team superintendent, greets the audience during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 11, 2025. The U.S. Air Force's participation in F-AIR 2025 demonstrates its ongoing commitment to strengthening international partnerships and enhancing regional security through collaborative engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9250710
|VIRIN:
|250711-F-VV695-3180
|Resolution:
|5157x3431
|Size:
|9.55 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
