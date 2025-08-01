Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team patch is worn by a Colombian Aerospace Force member during F-AIR 2025 in Rionegro, Colombia, July 10, 2025. The patch reflects the camaraderie and shared mission focus between the Colombian and U.S. air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)