    Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025 [Image 10 of 15]

    Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025

    RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, right, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chief, marshals Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 VDT commander and pilot, during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 10, 2025. The recovery of Maj. Hiester’s aircraft is part of the U.S. Air Force’s demonstration of F-16 capabilities, a key feature of the air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.10.2025 22:29
    Location: RIONEGRO, CO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    Viper Demo Team
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    FAIR25

