Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, right, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chief, marshals Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 VDT commander and pilot, during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 10, 2025. The recovery of Maj. Hiester’s aircraft is part of the U.S. Air Force’s demonstration of F-16 capabilities, a key feature of the air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 22:29
|Photo ID:
|9249168
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-VV695-1515
|Resolution:
|5528x3678
|Size:
|10.31 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
