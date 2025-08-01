Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken, right, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chief, marshals Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 VDT commander and pilot, during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 10, 2025. The recovery of Maj. Hiester’s aircraft is part of the U.S. Air Force’s demonstration of F-16 capabilities, a key feature of the air show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)