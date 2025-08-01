Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. DeAndra Baker, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team superintendent, middle, interacts with spectators during F-AIR 2025 in Rionegro, Colombia, July 10, 2025. Personal interactions with the public help strengthen relationships between the U.S. Air Force and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)