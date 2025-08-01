U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. DeAndra Baker, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team superintendent, middle, interacts with spectators during F-AIR 2025 in Rionegro, Colombia, July 10, 2025. Personal interactions with the public help strengthen relationships between the U.S. Air Force and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 22:29
|Photo ID:
|9249167
|VIRIN:
|250710-F-VV695-1125
|Resolution:
|5489x3652
|Size:
|10.2 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.