Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, greets the crowd after an aerial demonstration during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 10, 2025. The team builds goodwill and strengthens international ties by engaging directly with spectators after every performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
