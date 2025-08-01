Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025

The Colombian Aerospace Force parachute team, Águila de Gules, displays a Colombian flag during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 8, 2025. The display highlights the teamwork and mutual respect between Colombian and U.S. air force units, strengthening bonds through shared performances and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
