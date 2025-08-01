Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A crowd cheers during the U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aerial demonstration during F-AIR 2025 in Rionegro, Colombia, July 10, 2025. The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team travels nationally and internationally, frequently engaging with the local community, to showcase the F-16's combat capabilities and highlight the professionalism and technical expertise of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)