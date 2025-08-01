U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, performs aerial maneuvers in a U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 8, 2025. The Viper Demo Team travels across the U.S. and abroad to showcase the F-16's combat capabilities and highlight the professionalism and technical expertise of U.S. Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 22:29
|Photo ID:
|9249162
|VIRIN:
|250708-F-VV695-1116
|Resolution:
|3641x2423
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|RIONEGRO, CO
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.