Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025

U.S. Air Force Maj. Taylor Hiester, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, greets the crowd after an aerial demonstration during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 10, 2025. The team engages with audiences after every performance, fostering goodwill and helping strengthen international ties (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)