Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. DeAndra Baker, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team superintendent, left, interacts with a spectator during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 10, 2025. Exchanges like these help strengthen community relations and build mutual respect between the U.S. Air Force and international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)