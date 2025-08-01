Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025 [Image 11 of 15]

    RIONEGRO, COLOMBIA

    07.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. DeAndra Baker, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team superintendent, left, interacts with a spectator during F-AIR 2025 at Rionegro, Colombia, July 10, 2025. Exchanges like these help strengthen community relations and build mutual respect between the U.S. Air Force and international partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    This work, Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025 [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    Viper Demo Team
    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team
    FAIR25

