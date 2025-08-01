Viper Demo soars at F-AIR 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joshua Butcher, Staff Sgt. Colton McMicken and Staff Sgt. William Keller, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chiefs, interact with spectators during F-AIR 2025 in Rionegro, Colombia, July 10, 2025. These engagements give audiences an up-close look at the U.S. Airmen who keep the F-16 mission-ready, building connections and fostering goodwill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)