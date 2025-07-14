22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Combat Weather Systems Squadron and the 47th Operations Support Squadron install a Portable Doppler Radar weather system within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 2, 2025. The installation involved coordinated support from crane crews, logistics teams and airfield management over several weeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)