U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 2nd Combat Weather Systems Squadron and the 47th Operations Support Squadron install a Portable Doppler Radar weather system within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 2, 2025. The installation involved coordinated support from crane crews, logistics teams and airfield management over several weeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 05:01
|Photo ID:
|9203318
|VIRIN:
|250702-F-NI494-1182
|Resolution:
|5462x3634
|Size:
|7.27 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
22nd ECWS’s new radar system restores forecasting capabilities
