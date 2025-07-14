22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Lancaster, left, 2nd Combat Weather Systems Squadron weather systems support cadre section chief, and Senior Airman Christian Washington, 47th Operations Support Squadron deployed regional maintenance technician, secure a Portable Doppler Radar weather system within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 2, 2025. The new radar replaces a damaged unit and restores critical situational awareness for tracking dust storms, thunderstorms and high winds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
22nd ECWS’s new radar system restores forecasting capabilities
