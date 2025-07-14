U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Esahi Rodriguez, 2nd Combat Weather Systems Squadron deployed regional maintenance team lead, facilitates the mounting of a Portable Doppler Radar weather system within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 2, 2025. The PDR replacement process involved the coordination and collaboration between joint partners and host-nation contractors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 05:01
|Photo ID:
|9203311
|VIRIN:
|250702-F-KE594-1054
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
22nd ECWS’s new radar system restores forecasting capabilities
No keywords found.