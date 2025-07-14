22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Lancaster, left, 2nd Combat Weather Systems Squadron weather systems support cadre section chief, and Senior Airman Christian Washington, right, 47th Operations Support Squadron deployed regional maintenance technician, secure a Portable Doppler Radar weather system within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 2, 2025. The PDR allows weather-tracking capabilities such as mapping precipitation, measuring wind velocity and following storm progression for overall situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)