22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23nd Combat Weather Systems Squadron and the 47th Operations Support Squadron prepare a Portable Doppler Radar weather system for installation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 2, 2025. The installation effort was part of a broader operation to restore full forecasting capabilities for Army and Air Force missions in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
22nd ECWS’s new radar system restores forecasting capabilities
