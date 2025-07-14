22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23nd Combat Weather Systems Squadron and the 47th Operations Support Squadron prepare a Portable Doppler Radar weather system for installation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 2, 2025. The installation effort was part of a broader operation to restore full forecasting capabilities for Army and Air Force missions in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)