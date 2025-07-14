Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement [Image 10 of 13]

    22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 23nd Combat Weather Systems Squadron and the 47th Operations Support Squadron prepare a Portable Doppler Radar weather system for installation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 2, 2025. The installation effort was part of a broader operation to restore full forecasting capabilities for Army and Air Force missions in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 07.25.2025 05:01
    Photo ID: 9203319
    VIRIN: 250702-F-NI494-1018
    Resolution: 5609x3732
    Size: 10.57 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    22nd ECWS’s new radar system restores forecasting capabilities

    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    386th AEW
    Weather

