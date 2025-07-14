22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement

2nd Lt. Nicholas Brown, left, 22nd Expeditionary Combat Weather Squadron officer in charge, and Staff Sgt. Esahi Rodriguez, 47th Operations Support Squadron deployed regional maintenance team lead, packs up a replaced Portable Doppler Radar weather system within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 2, 2025. The installation effort was part of a broader operation to restore full forecasting capabilities for Army and Air Force missions in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
22nd ECWS’s new radar system restores forecasting capabilities
