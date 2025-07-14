22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2nd Lt. Nicholas Brown, left, 22nd Expeditionary Combat Weather Squadron officer in charge, and Staff Sgt. Esahi Rodriguez, 47th Operations Support Squadron deployed regional maintenance team lead, packs up a replaced Portable Doppler Radar weather system within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 2, 2025. The installation effort was part of a broader operation to restore full forecasting capabilities for Army and Air Force missions in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)