22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Washington, 47th Operations Support Squadron deployed regional maintenance technician, secures a Portable Doppler Radar weather system within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 2, 2025. The new radar replaces a damaged unit and restores critical capabilities for tracking dust storms, thunderstorms and high winds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)