22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Lancaster, 2nd Combat Weather Systems Squadron weather systems support cadre section chief, secures a Portable Doppler Radar weather system within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 2, 2025. The installation involved coordinated support from crane crews, logistics teams and airfield management over several weeks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)