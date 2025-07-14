22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christian Washington, 47th Operations Support Squadron deployed regional maintenance technician, climbs a ladder to secure the Portable Doppler Radar system within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 2, 2025. The new radar replaces a damaged unit and restores critical situational awareness for tracking dust storms, thunderstorms and high winds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|07.02.2025
|07.25.2025 05:02
|9203309
|250702-F-MC101-1037
|4240x2832
|5.83 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|4
|0
22nd ECWS’s new radar system restores forecasting capabilities
