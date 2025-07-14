U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Lancaster, middle, 2nd Combat Weather Systems Squadron weather systems support cadre section chief, and Senior Airman Christian Washington, left, 47th Operations Support Squadron deployed regional maintenance technician, secure a Portable Doppler Radar weather system within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 2, 2025. The PDR allows weather-tracking capabilities such as mapping precipitation, measuring wind velocity and following storm progression for overall situational awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2025 05:01
|Photo ID:
|9203312
|VIRIN:
|250702-F-KE594-1042
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd ECWS facilitates PDR replacement [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
22nd ECWS’s new radar system restores forecasting capabilities
No keywords found.