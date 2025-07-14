No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Giraldo, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control liaison officer, uses a PRC-152 handheld radio to communicate with aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The PRC-152 radio is a portable two-way communication system allowing air traffic controllers to remain mobile in adjusting landing zone and drop zone markings, while speaking directly to pilots preparing to land on tactical airfields. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Senior Airman Lisa-Marie McKinney)