Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills [Image 12 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Giraldo, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control liaison officer, uses a PRC-152 handheld radio to communicate with aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The PRC-152 radio is a portable two-way communication system allowing air traffic controllers to remain mobile in adjusting landing zone and drop zone markings, while speaking directly to pilots preparing to land on tactical airfields. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Senior Airman Lisa-Marie McKinney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 04:42
    Photo ID: 9180152
    VIRIN: 250606-F-ZZ999-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 126.43 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    LZO
    Tower
    CENTCOM
    378thEOSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download