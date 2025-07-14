No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron unloads cargo during a landing zone operation training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The HC‑130J Combat King II’s diverse mission set of night operations, airdrops, aerial refueling, and Combat Search and Rescue missions make it an ideal airframe to use as part of the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment strategy of generating airpower under threat, in less-than-ideal conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)