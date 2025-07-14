Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills [Image 10 of 12]

    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron unloads cargo during a landing zone operation training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The HC‑130J Combat King II’s diverse mission set of night operations, airdrops, aerial refueling, and Combat Search and Rescue missions make it an ideal airframe to use as part of the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment strategy of generating airpower under threat, in less-than-ideal conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 04:42
    Photo ID: 9180150
    VIRIN: 250606-F-CW240-2184
    Resolution: 2833x1887
    Size: 178.38 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    TAGS

    AFCENT
    LZO
    Tower
    CENTCOM
    378thEOSS

