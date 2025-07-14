U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Giraldo, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control liaison officer, takes measurements to mark and create a tactical airfield within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The 378th EOSS air traffic controller team constructed a modified AMP-3, Box and Box airfield lighting setup, which is a specific type of airfield marking used for unconventional airfields and landing zones, enabling operations to continue in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 04:42
|Photo ID:
|9180142
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-CW240-1499
|Resolution:
|4272x2400
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS