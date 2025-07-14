No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Giraldo, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control liaison officer, takes measurements to mark and create a tactical airfield within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The 378th EOSS air traffic controller team constructed a modified AMP-3, Box and Box airfield lighting setup, which is a specific type of airfield marking used for unconventional airfields and landing zones, enabling operations to continue in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)