    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills [Image 2 of 12]

    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Giraldo, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control liaison officer, takes measurements to mark and create a tactical airfield within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The 378th EOSS air traffic controller team constructed a modified AMP-3, Box and Box airfield lighting setup, which is a specific type of airfield marking used for unconventional airfields and landing zones, enabling operations to continue in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    This work, No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    LZO
    Tower
    CENTCOM
    378thEOSS

