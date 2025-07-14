No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron monitor a tactical airfield within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The 378th EOSS routinely practices landing zone operations to hone skills required to rapidly provide insertion of personnel and equipment, even in the most austere of locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)