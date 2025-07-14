Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills [Image 6 of 12]

    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lisa-Marie McKinney, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control liaison officer, secures a mobile runway light to a metal stake within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The mobile lights are small, durable and lightweight units that can be quickly set up to mark a temporary landing zone for aircraft, which enable operations with minimal support, as part of the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment strategy of generating combat airpower from dispersed locations under threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 04:42
    Photo ID: 9180146
    VIRIN: 250606-F-CW240-1289
    Resolution: 4528x2544
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    LZO
    Tower
    CENTCOM
    378thEOSS

