U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lisa-Marie McKinney, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control liaison officer, secures a mobile runway light to a metal stake within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The mobile lights are small, durable and lightweight units that can be quickly set up to mark a temporary landing zone for aircraft, which enable operations with minimal support, as part of the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment strategy of generating combat airpower from dispersed locations under threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 04:42
|Photo ID:
|9180146
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-CW240-1289
|Resolution:
|4528x2544
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.