No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lisa-Marie McKinney, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control liaison officer, secures a mobile runway light to a metal stake within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The mobile lights are small, durable and lightweight units that can be quickly set up to mark a temporary landing zone for aircraft, which enable operations with minimal support, as part of the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment strategy of generating combat airpower from dispersed locations under threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)