No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Giraldo, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control liaison officer, monitors a tactical airfield within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. Air traffic controllers utilize night vision goggles to accurately assess airfield conditions when controlling airspace and airfields in blackout conditions, ensuring the ability to remain ready and conduct operations at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|06.06.2025
|07.15.2025 04:42
|9180147
|250606-F-CW240-2073
|4405x2475
|669.95 KB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
