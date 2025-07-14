No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Giraldo, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control liaison officer, monitors a tactical airfield within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. Air traffic controllers utilize night vision goggles to accurately assess airfield conditions when controlling airspace and airfields in blackout conditions, ensuring the ability to remain ready and conduct operations at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)