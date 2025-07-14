Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills [Image 11 of 12]

    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.06.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lisa-Marie McKinney, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control liaison officer, monitors radio calls with overhead aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The 378th EOSS marked, cleared, and maintained a tactical airfield in blackout conditions, capable of receiving aircraft, personnel and airdrops in line with the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment initiative to shift operations from centralized bases and project air power from smaller dispersed locations, complicating adversary planning. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Senior Airman David Giraldo)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 04:42
    Photo ID: 9180151
    VIRIN: 250606-F-ZZ999-1001
    Resolution: 1191x1588
    Size: 193.64 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT
    LZO
    Tower
    CENTCOM
    378thEOSS

