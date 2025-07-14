No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lisa-Marie McKinney, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control liaison officer, monitors radio calls with overhead aircraft within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The 378th EOSS marked, cleared, and maintained a tactical airfield in blackout conditions, capable of receiving aircraft, personnel and airdrops in line with the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment initiative to shift operations from centralized bases and project air power from smaller dispersed locations, complicating adversary planning. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Senior Airman David Giraldo)