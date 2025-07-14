Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills [Image 9 of 12]

    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lisa-Marie McKinney, and Senior Airman Isabella Sotelo, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control liaison officers, secure a mobile runway light to a metal stake within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The lights provide visual guidance for pilots during approach and landing, making it safer to land in remote or otherwise inaccessible locations on both prepared and unprepared surfaces, enabling operations to be conducted around the AOR regardless of available infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 04:42
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT
    LZO
    Tower
    CENTCOM
    378thEOSS

