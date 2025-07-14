From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lisa-Marie McKinney, and Senior Airman Isabella Sotelo, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control liaison officers, secure a mobile runway light to a metal stake within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The lights provide visual guidance for pilots during approach and landing, making it safer to land in remote or otherwise inaccessible locations on both prepared and unprepared surfaces, enabling operations to be conducted around the AOR regardless of available infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 04:42
|Photo ID:
|9180149
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-CW240-1541
|Resolution:
|4358x2448
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.