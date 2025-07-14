No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lisa-Marie McKinney, and Senior Airman Isabella Sotelo, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron air traffic control liaison officers, secure a mobile runway light to a metal stake within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The lights provide visual guidance for pilots during approach and landing, making it safer to land in remote or otherwise inaccessible locations on both prepared and unprepared surfaces, enabling operations to be conducted around the AOR regardless of available infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)