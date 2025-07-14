No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron communicate with an HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron, as it passes over a tactical airfield within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. Using a PRC-152 handheld radio, air traffic controllers communicate with pilots to inform them of airfield conditions as they prepare to land on tactical airfields prepared in austere environments. The 378th EOSS maintains its readiness for any threat or mission objective by routinely practicing operations under unconventional conditions and on tactical airfields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)