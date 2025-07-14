Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills [Image 3 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron flies over a tactical airfield within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The 26th ERQS utilizes the HC-130J Combat King II in line with the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment initiative to project combat power from dispersed locations, rapidly unload cargo and personnel, and conduct operations in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.15.2025 04:42
    Photo ID: 9180143
    VIRIN: 250606-F-CW240-1783
    Resolution: 3322x1866
    Size: 551.17 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills
    No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    LZO
    Tower
    CENTCOM
    378thEOSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download