No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron flies over a tactical airfield within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The 26th ERQS utilizes the HC-130J Combat King II in line with the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment initiative to project combat power from dispersed locations, rapidly unload cargo and personnel, and conduct operations in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)