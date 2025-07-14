U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lucus French, 378th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron assistant chief controller tower liaison, hammers a metal stake into the ground within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 6, 2025. The stakes secure mobile airfield lights which signify the end of the runway, touchdown areas and landing thresholds, enabling pilots to land in unconventional areas to ensure mission success regardless of the operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2025 04:42
|Photo ID:
|9180141
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-CW240-1119
|Resolution:
|4041x2270
|Size:
|872.74 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No runway? No problem! The 378th EOSS hone LZ operation skills [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.