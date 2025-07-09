U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, 18th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, are sprayed with water by their families after their joint final flight with the 33rd Rescue Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2025. Final flights are a time-honored tradition that allow the aircrew's family to have a hand in an important operational moment, and celebrate the member’s time at their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)
Command Team takes final flight
