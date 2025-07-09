Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Team takes final flight [Image 11 of 12]

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, 18th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, are sprayed with water by their families after their joint final flight with the 33rd Rescue Squadron at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2025. Final flights are a time-honored tradition that allow the aircrew's family to have a hand in an important operational moment, and celebrate the member’s time at their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 06:47
    Photo ID: 9177333
    VIRIN: 250709-F-BX586-1128
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    final flight
    Kadena AB
    33rd Rescue Squadron
    31st Rescue Squadron
    31RQS
    33RQS
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    CSAR

