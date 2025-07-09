Command Team takes final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, smiles after shooting a GAU-18/A machine gun on a HH-60W Jolly Green II with the 33rd Rescue Squadron off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, July 9, 2025. The HH-60W Jolly Green II’s core mission is recovery of personnel under hostile conditions, including combat search and rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)