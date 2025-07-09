Command Team takes final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, center, and pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron, pose for a photo in an HH-60W Jolly Green II after a maritime personnel recovery training mission with the 33rd Rescue Squadron off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, July 9, 2025. The 31st RQS routinely practices alternate insertion and extraction methods for water operations including fast rope, rope ladder, helocasting and hoist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)