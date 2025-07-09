Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen, assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron, climb a rope ladder on an HH-60W Jolly Green II for a maritime personnel recovery training mission with the 33rd Rescue Squadron off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, July 9, 2025. The 31st RQS routinely practices alternate insertion and extraction methods for water operations including fast rope, rope ladder, helocasting and hoist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.13.2025 06:47
    Photo ID: 9177329
    VIRIN: 250709-F-BX586-1982
    Resolution: 4747x3158
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Team takes final flight [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Melany Bermudez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    final flight
    Kadena AB
    33rd Rescue Squadron
    31st Rescue Squadron
    31RQS
    33RQS
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    CSAR

