Command Team takes final flight

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, 18th Wing commander, is splashed with water by his son after his final flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2025. Final flights are a time-honored tradition that allow the aircrew's family to have a hand in an important operational moment, and celebrate the member’s time at their unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)