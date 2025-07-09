Command Team takes final flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, 18th Wing commander, flies a HH-60W Jolly Green II during his final sortie with the 33rd Rescue Squadron at Kana Air Base, Japan, July 9, 2025. To commemorate his time at Kadena and honor the combat search and rescue mission in the Indo-Pacific, Evans chose to pilot an HH-60W Jolly Green II for his final flight, an aircraft assigned to the 18th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melany Bermudez)